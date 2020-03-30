Dr. Luis Faral – Mensaje de concientización por Covid 19

Tipo de error: "Forbidden". Mensaje de error: "Access Not Configured. YouTube Data API has not been used in project 942776392018 before or it is disabled. Enable it by visiting https://console.developers.google.com/apis/api/youtube.googleapis.com/overview?project=942776392018 then retry. If you enabled this API recently, wait a few minutes for the action to propagate to our systems and retry." Dominio: "usageLimits". Razón: "accessNotConfigured".
Did you added your own Google API key? Look at the help
.
Comprueba en YouTube si el id UC5tv8PPJ2okSJphxI21kzLw
corresponde a un channelid. Revise el FAQ
del plugin or envíe los mensajes de error a support
.